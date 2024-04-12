NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Insider Paramount Resources Ltd. Sells 6,000,000 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) insider Paramount Resources Ltd. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.50, for a total transaction of C$75,000,000.00.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$12.41. The stock had a trading volume of 121,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.72. The stock has a market cap of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.85.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.08). NuVista Energy had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of C$365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$364.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.5681818 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.81.

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

