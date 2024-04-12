USDB (USDB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26.62 Million

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last week, USDB has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001457 BTC on exchanges. USDB has a total market capitalization of $190.43 million and $26.62 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

USDB Token Profile

USDB’s total supply is 189,327,203 tokens. USDB’s official website is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 189,327,202.6833156. The last known price of USDB is 1.01007081 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $29,016,732.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

