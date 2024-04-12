Steem Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Steem has a market capitalization of $152.10 million and approximately $54.99 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Steem has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,043.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.54 or 0.00839374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.00138123 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00008391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00047126 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.68 or 0.00192165 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00040305 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.17 or 0.00129152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Steem Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 459,619,083 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

