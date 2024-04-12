iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Gap Up to $26.01

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $26.80. iShares Silver Trust shares last traded at $26.98, with a volume of 10,846,999 shares changing hands.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,700 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,492,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,687,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,749,000.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

