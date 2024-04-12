IOTA Price Reaches $0.30 (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $952.10 million and $56.30 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002479 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000011 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,210,367,601 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

