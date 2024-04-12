Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Hits $418.26 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $418.26 million and $6.67 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Casper has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,522,587,004 coins and its circulating supply is 11,932,411,097 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,521,547,727 with 11,931,420,800 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03651017 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $7,186,733.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

