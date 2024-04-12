Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 34,935 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 244,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,935 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IQLT. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $32.28 and a twelve month high of $39.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

