ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $19,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW opened at $770.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $427.68 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $770.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $694.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.22.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

