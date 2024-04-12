Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Lessened by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,081 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $178,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total transaction of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,314,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.16 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $82.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $158.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

