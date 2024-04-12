Sandy Spring Bank Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 915,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,296,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 498,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,470 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $985,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 807.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $52.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.40.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

