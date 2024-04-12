Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $33,000 Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $268.36. 510,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,876,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.88 and a 200-day moving average of $281.38. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

