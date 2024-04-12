Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $32,000 Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 75 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 653.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Watsco by 235.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the period. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 56,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,994,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

Watsco Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE WSO traded up $6.76 on Friday, reaching $418.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,844. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.89 and its 200 day moving average is $396.68. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.17 and a 52-week high of $447.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.45. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

About Watsco

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.