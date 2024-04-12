Meitav Investment House Ltd. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $6,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 33,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,211,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,074. The firm has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.66. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $88.33 and a twelve month high of $110.45.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

