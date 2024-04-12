Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after buying an additional 923,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051,296 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,606,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,285,000 after purchasing an additional 124,951 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,106,000 after purchasing an additional 134,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,226,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,287,000 after buying an additional 349,044 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL traded up $1.43 on Friday, hitting $162.31. 1,156,138 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.74.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.