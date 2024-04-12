Meitav Investment House Ltd. Acquires 9,398 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,607 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded down $1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.40. 54,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 194,647. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $97.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

