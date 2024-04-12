Meitav Investment House Ltd. Buys 1,583 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,883 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth $201,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,152,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,092,000 after buying an additional 587,635 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in VeriSign by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $369,989,000 after buying an additional 233,811 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 442,523 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,624,000 after acquiring an additional 220,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 471.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 238,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,220,000 after acquiring an additional 197,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total transaction of $1,820,617.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.44, for a total value of $25,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,937.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,388 shares of company stock worth $3,597,494. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.33. 110,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.57. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.88.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 54.74% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

