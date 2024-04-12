Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PATK. KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of PATK traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.29. 16,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,193. Patrick Industries has a 12 month low of $63.57 and a 12 month high of $123.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.63.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kip B. Ellis sold 7,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total transaction of $910,289.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,316 shares in the company, valued at $12,359,538.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.87, for a total value of $364,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,271.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,873 shares of company stock worth $5,681,957 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the second quarter worth about $71,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

