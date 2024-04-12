Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Lowered to $20.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.50 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.61% from the company’s current price.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.52.

Shares of VALE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 14,815,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,007,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.28. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.97.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vale will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

