Ball (NYSE:BALL) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Get Ball alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ball

Ball Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BALL traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.64. 500,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,665. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average is $56.64.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $168,372,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $109,022,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,909 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $62,202,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.