SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,370,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,182,000 after purchasing an additional 470,256 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,095,000 after buying an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $19,000,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 45.1% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 914,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,517,000 after acquiring an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.09. 20,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,999. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $64.67 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

