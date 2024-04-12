Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 2,207 Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVOG stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.28. 7,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,746. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day moving average of $98.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of growth companies curated from the S&P 400. IVOG was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

