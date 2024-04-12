2,718 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Acquired by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 660.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,040,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,002,000 after buying an additional 903,980 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 37,286.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,232,000 after purchasing an additional 645,429 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,200,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,770,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,560,000 after purchasing an additional 492,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at $23,621,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $106.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,802. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $71.76 and a 1 year high of $110.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.78 and its 200 day moving average is $90.83.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

