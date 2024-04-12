RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Cut by Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC

Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in RTX by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total value of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.25. 1,526,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,251,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $134.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.25.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.