Wealth Effects LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Wealth Effects LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after purchasing an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 228,509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after acquiring an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after acquiring an additional 92,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of VOE stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.88. 60,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,429. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.13.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
