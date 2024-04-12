Wealth Effects LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

Wealth Effects LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC owned 0.05% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 810,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 796,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 439,949 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 522,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,781,000 after buying an additional 58,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 312,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 137,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 278,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,172,000 after buying an additional 33,546 shares in the last quarter. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MUJ remained flat at $11.29 on Friday. 25,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,974. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.06. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

