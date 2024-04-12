Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Mastercard by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MA traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $466.76. The stock had a trading volume of 763,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $435.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $471.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $357.85 and a 12-month high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $21,388,649.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

