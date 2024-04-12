Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Shares Sold by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC cut its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,376,653 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Seelos Therapeutics were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $34,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 113.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Stock Down 1.0 %

SEEL stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. 94,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,820. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $49.80.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

