Wealth Effects LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.27. 157,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 827,386. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $88.64 and a 1 year high of $137.54. The company has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

