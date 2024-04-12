Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stock Holdings Increased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 170.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 247,124 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $45,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 13,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $115.74 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $99.03 and a 1-year high of $118.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

