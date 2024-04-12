Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Invests $657,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17,397.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,713 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $93,051,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $62,554,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.87. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

