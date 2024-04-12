Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 76,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.9% of Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $48.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.51 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
