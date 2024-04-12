Eagle Capital Management LLC Acquires 10,791 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,791 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 1.7% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,942 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,108 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after purchasing an additional 205,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

