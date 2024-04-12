Eagle Capital Management LLC Has $11.01 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises 5.4% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedrus LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 20,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Williams & Novak LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,756,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC opened at $66.73 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.32 and a 12 month high of $70.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.52 and its 200 day moving average is $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

