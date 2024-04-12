Physicians Financial Services Inc. Has $296,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Prudential Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,037,000 after purchasing an additional 36,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PRU shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,504.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE PRU opened at $111.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.22 and a 12 month high of $118.69. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.48.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

