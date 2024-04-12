Visa (NYSE:V) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $296.87.

NYSE:V opened at $275.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.15 and a 200 day moving average of $261.17. Visa has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $506.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

In other news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,131,081 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 116,608.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,895,015,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 17,418.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Visa by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,015,639 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,648,985,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

