Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

SUSA stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.05. 33,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,795. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $109.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

