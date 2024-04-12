Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,733,000 after acquiring an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,463,111 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $2.52 on Friday, hitting $218.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,371. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.73 and a 200-day moving average of $204.74.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.