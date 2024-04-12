Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,109 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,431. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $84.80 and a one year high of $106.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total value of $2,899,224.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

