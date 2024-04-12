Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SDY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,945.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,197 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4,360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 801,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,216,000 after purchasing an additional 783,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,962,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 412,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 290,837 shares in the last quarter.

SDY stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.47. The company had a trading volume of 92,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,665. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

