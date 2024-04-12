Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 104,008 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 372.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,008 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.31% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 39,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR remained flat at $25.42 during trading on Friday. 147,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,621. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

