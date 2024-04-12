Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,671 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS:COWZ traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,939,286 shares. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

