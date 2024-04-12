Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,974 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 396.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,128,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,029,000 after purchasing an additional 16,069,907 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 436.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 389.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,218,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,199,000 after acquiring an additional 969,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after acquiring an additional 838,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,302,000.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.52. The company had a trading volume of 12,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,821. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.52. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $39.52.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0861 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.