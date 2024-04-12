Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $4,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 616.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 86,078 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total transaction of $19,378,740.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,555,593.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,555 shares of company stock worth $36,918,917 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.87. 1,927,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,758,273. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.26 and a twelve month high of $237.72. The company has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a PE ratio of -62.47 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.97.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. Equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

