Sapient Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 68,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Merchants Bancorp by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MBIN traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $38.72. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,996. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.56 and its 200 day moving average is $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Merchants Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Merchants Bancorp Increases Dividend

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $346.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 6.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th.

Merchants Bancorp Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

