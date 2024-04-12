Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Down 0.1% After Insider Selling

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $51.95 and last traded at $52.18. 1,463,092 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,897,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.24.

Specifically, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on O. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 244.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Realty Income

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 13.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 9,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.