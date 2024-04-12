Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $464.22.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $421.46. 220,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,966. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.92 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $429.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $413.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.98 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

