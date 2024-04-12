Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Lowers Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after buying an additional 4,517,637 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 167.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,125,000 after buying an additional 1,144,307 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Novartis by 103.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 686,847 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after buying an additional 594,194 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

NVS opened at $94.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $108.78.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $3.7772 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 34.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

