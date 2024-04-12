Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,725,157,000 after acquiring an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,483,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,820 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,023,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,737.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,502,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,233,000 after buying an additional 1,420,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,190,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VYM opened at $117.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $121.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

