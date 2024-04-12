Seelaus Asset Management LLC Invests $313,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,849 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 247 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 10.0% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $263.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.43 and a 1 year high of $283.48. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 974.11 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.38.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $1.13. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $953.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total value of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 1,624 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.75, for a total transaction of $274,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,575. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 64,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.45, for a total transaction of $14,620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,490 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,490.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,539 shares of company stock valued at $109,628,776. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COIN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $146.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coinbase Global from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

