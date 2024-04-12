iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Trimmed by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

